KINGSVILLE - Raenita L. Earnest, 79, of Kingsville, formerly of Big Spring, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in a Kingsville nursing home. Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.
She was born February 25, 1940 in Big Spring and married Joseph Edward Earnest April 9, 1955 in Big Spring. He preceded her in death May 30, 2018.
Raenita was a longtime resident of Big Spring and retired as a cafeteria cashier for the Big Spring Independent School District.
Survivors include two daughters, Darla Lynch and husband, Don of Kingsville, and Danita Earnest from Odessa; one son, Dale Earnest and wife, Raelyn of Hideway; six grandchildren, David Barton and wife, Leanna; Kaci Allen and husband, Larry; Keven Earnest and wife, Ashley; Daniel Earnest, Tyler Earnest and Jared Earnest; and five great-grandchildren, Maeleigh Grace and Whitt Allan Barton; Memory Michelle, Autumn Rose and Dale Paul Allen.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lucille Dunlap; three brothers, Oscar "Ray" Dunlap, Jr., Raymond "Foy" Dunlap and J. C. "Carlton" Dunlap; and a sister, Lyna "Faye" Horton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 26, 2019