AUSTIN, TEXAS - Dr. Ralph Charles Tierney, 93, died July 13, 2020. Born on Feb. 13, 1927 to Thomas and Florence Tierney, he graduated from Purcell High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he met Mary Lou Albers. They married in 1951.



Ralph graduated with honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1956 and was commissioned as a U.S. Air Force lieutenant. He interned at Valley Forge Army Medical Center and completed a residency and fellowship at Children's Hospital Medical Center of Cincinnati, becoming the first pediatric cardiologist in the USAF. He served at Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio before leaving the USAF in 1968. He was appointed commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves and retired as captain in 1979.



Ralph taught at the University of Nebraska and the University of Tennessee and entered private practice in Fort Worth in 1975. After retiring, he practiced part-time in Odessa, where he and Mary Lou spent 25 happy years.



Ralph loved his family and friends, traveling, reading, and a good glass of Irish whiskey. His children were inspired by, and adopted, his commitment to life-long learning. His wife Mary Lou preceded him in death. Survivors: Children David Tierney (Melissa), Anne Tierney, Elizabeth Dolan, Jane Tierney, Jan Tierney and Judy Tierney; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills.



