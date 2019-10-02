|
ODESSA - Ramon Enrique Medrano, aged 82, of Odessa, TX passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born in Rotan, TX on Friday, August 27, 1937 to the late Marcos and Natividad Medrano. He served in the US Army, worked as a postal clerk, and was a business owner and operator of a mobile home park.
He was a devoted father and proud grandfather, who was in attendance for every school and sporting event. He enjoyed sending family and friends letters with pictures or articles about his grandchildren, taking the time to share his joy and keep everyone close through correspondence. Watching a Cowboys or Rangers game with family was his favorite past time. He would address everyone as "partner" and was quick with a joke or funny story to make you laugh. He was a unique man that we all loved deeply and while we rejoice that he is with Our Lord, his presence will forever be missed.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife, Rosario Medrano of Big Spring; his son, Thomas Medrano and wife Dayma of Seminole; his daughter, Laura Lopez and husband Victor of Odessa; his nine grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie Medrano, Sara and Jose Rocha, Emily Medrano, Samuel Medrano, Drayton and Taylor Perez, Havyn Perez, Seth, Luke, and Hope Lopez; and his two great-grandchildren, Delaney Rocha, and Mateo Medrano.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Natividad Medrano; his brothers, Marcos, Benito, and Cayetano Medrano; and his sisters, Camila Galan, Hilaria Almanza, Ruth Gonzalez, Natividad Lopez, and Pauline Gonzales.
Visitation at Acres West Funeral Chapel will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Matthew, Samuel, Seth, Luke, Drayton, and Jose. Interment will follow at American Heritage Cemetery.
