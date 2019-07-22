KERMIT - Ramon Martinez, age 101, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Andrews, TX. Ramon was born on March 7, 1918 to Roberto and Cesaria (Aguirre) Martinez in Terlingua, TX. Ramon married Rosario (Aguirre) on December 13, 1936 in Imperial, TX, and they celebrated 82 years together.



Ramon was a member of the Catholic Church. He loved playing dominos. Ramon was the originator and owner of the domino hall knows to all as the "Moscedo". Many jokes, laughs and stories were shared at this hall. Ramon loved to take trips to Parque de Agua Azul for Easter. He enjoyed fishing trips, collecting aluminum cans, and traveling with the family. He also enjoyed the Kermit Yellowjacket football games where the sound of his famous cowbell will be missed. He will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family.



Ramon is survived by his wife: Rosario Martinez of Kermit, TX; son: David Martinez and wife Marcela of Kermit, TX; daughter: Elisa Briones and husband Carlos Sr. of Kermit, TX; 8 grandchildren: Debbie Sullivan, Sammy Briones and wife Teresa, Sophia Arellanes, Carlos Briones Jr. and wife Susan, Bertha Ann Aguirre, Arturo Briones and wife Gracie, Annie Eskridge and husband Roger, and Danny Martinez; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Ramon was preceded in death by his parents: Roberto and Cesaria Martinez; son: Esequiel Martinez; daughters: Aurora Martinez and Reyes Martinez; brothers: Jose Contreras and Carmen Contreras; sisters: Lina Contreras, Lupe Uranga, and Jesustia Sigala; and grandson: Marc Martinez.



A Rosary will be held 7:30 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the St. Thomas/St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kermit, TX officiated by Father Gleen Carpe. Interment will follow at Kermit Cemetery in Kermit, TX. Pallbearers will be Art Briones, Carlos Briones Jr., Desmond Briones, Caleb Briones, Freddie Carrasco, and Chad Maxwell.



Published in Odessa American on July 22, 2019