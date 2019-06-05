Resources More Obituaries for Ramon Urquidi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ramon Palacios Urquidi Jr.

1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KERMIT - Ramon Palacios Urquidi, Jr. age 38, passed away from this life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Midland, TX. Ramon was born on December 8, 1980 in Van Horn, TX to Luis Alvarado and Rosario (Palacios) Urquidi.



Ramon Palacios Urquidi, the plot twist nobody saw coming. Ramon was always destined for greatness. He was freakishly athletic, charismatic and a person that everybody wanted to be around. He is the person that everybody asked for or about. Anytime he would attend a gathering, people were inspired by his nightly sermons on the importance of God, family, unity and loyalty. We would listen to him tell stories of his past and be at the edge or our seats awaiting every word and soaking it up. If you were in that circle, you were in for a rare treat. For however long you were there, you were loved. Ramon would look you in the eye, stare you down, point to your chest and tell you how much he had your back and he meant it. Ramon spent his final days on this earth focused on rebuilding his family, and bringing his siblings back together and of course, preaching to his nieces and nephews the importance of keeping our family traditions alive and strong. Ramon will be dearly missed by all those who were close to him.



Those left to cherish his love and memories are his grandparents: Abraham and Lydia Urquidi and Maria Martinez all of Kermit, TX; sons: Julian Urquidi, Ethan Ramon Urquidi, Lazarus Urquidi, Ramon M. Urquidi, Nathan Ramirez, Nathan Nastansky, and Jamarcus Hayes, all of Kermit, TX; daughters: Alyssa Urquidi, Lexi Urquidi, Malaiya Urquidi, and Kallista Speights, all of Kermit, TX; brothers: Miguel Urquidi and wife Misti of Kermit, TX, Andy Urquidi and wife Amanda of Greeley, CO, and Abraham Urquidi and wife Christina Mendoza of Kermit, TX; and sisters: Erica Urquidi and spouse Javier Saenz and Yesenia Urquidi spouse Daniel Hernandez, all of Kermit, TX.



Ramon was preceded in death by his parents Luis Ramon and Rosario Urquidi.



All viewing and visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Kermit. A prayer service will be 7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. Services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Brother Mariano Valenzuela officiating. Interment will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Arnold Quiroz, Julian Urquidi, Ruben Martinez, Elijio Orona, Miguel Urquidi, and Andy Urquidi.



