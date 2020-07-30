DALLAS - Ramona "Moni" Rose Bogue McCaslin, long time Texas and Illinois resident, died July 22 in Dallas at 93. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Family Center with Reverend Dr. Ron Hankins of 1st Presbyterian Church of Odessa officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Born to Norwegian immigrants, she grew up in Rochelle, Illinois, as the daughter of Dr. A.R. Bogue and Rosalind Victoria Bogue. She was married to Roy "Mac" McCaslin Jr. for 56 years. They moved to Odessa in 1976 from Rockford, Illinois, where Roy was President of Meither Machine Works. She has a BS degree from Bradley University, and volunteered many hours at her church and in the hospital auxiliary. Moni was also an avid bridge player at the Odessa Country Club. She is survived by two sons, Scott A. (Pat) of Dallas and Jeffrey E. of Granbury; grandchildren, Kate McKeon, Kelly McCaslin, Victoria (Dylan) Dees, Matthew (Lisa) McCaslin, Joshua McCaslin; and great grandchildren, Sloane Dees, Journee McCaslin, Jacob McCaslin, and Jadon McCaslin. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
