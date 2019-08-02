|
ODESSA -
6/9/98 - 7/29/2019
It was very rare that you would see Randy without a skateboard. It would not be a stretch to say that the skateboard was an extension of him. Randy made many friends everywhere he went. He had a talent on the skateboard and was always trying new tricks and soaring through the air off of steps or railings.
Randy was an outdoors young man enjoying many sports including competitive golfing, fishing, riding his Harley, playing Frisbee golf, basketball, riding 4-wheelers, skateboarding, and inner tubing.
Randy was planning on going back to school to become a social worker, but as we know, God had a bigger plan for him. Randy made the generous and selfless decision to be an organ donor. Because of this decision, he will live on and make a great difference for many people. Randy was a really special young man.
He is survived by his father: Randy Standefer; mother: Glenda Standefer; sister: Kirsten Nelson (Justin Tidwell); brother: Domonique (Alisa) Wilkerson; fiance: Kaitlyn Campbell; grandmother: Verta (Alan) Sparks; grandfather: Terry Horrell; aunts: JoAnna (Dean) Richards, Teri (Gary) Biggerstaff and Nedinah (Craig) Davis; uncles: James Horrell, Terry (Melinda) Standefer and Cory (Daniella) Horrell; and also blessed with great-grandparents, numerous cousins and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ross and Fran Standefer and aunt: Toni Horrell.
Funeral services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Rev. Jimmy Braswell will officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2019