Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Standefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Glen Standefer


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Glen Standefer Obituary
ODESSA -

6/9/98 - 7/29/2019

It was very rare that you would see Randy without a skateboard. It would not be a stretch to say that the skateboard was an extension of him. Randy made many friends everywhere he went. He had a talent on the skateboard and was always trying new tricks and soaring through the air off of steps or railings.

Randy was an outdoors young man enjoying many sports including competitive golfing, fishing, riding his Harley, playing Frisbee golf, basketball, riding 4-wheelers, skateboarding, and inner tubing.

Randy was planning on going back to school to become a social worker, but as we know, God had a bigger plan for him. Randy made the generous and selfless decision to be an organ donor. Because of this decision, he will live on and make a great difference for many people. Randy was a really special young man.

He is survived by his father: Randy Standefer; mother: Glenda Standefer; sister: Kirsten Nelson (Justin Tidwell); brother: Domonique (Alisa) Wilkerson; fiance: Kaitlyn Campbell; grandmother: Verta (Alan) Sparks; grandfather: Terry Horrell; aunts: JoAnna (Dean) Richards, Teri (Gary) Biggerstaff and Nedinah (Craig) Davis; uncles: James Horrell, Terry (Melinda) Standefer and Cory (Daniella) Horrell; and also blessed with great-grandparents, numerous cousins and friends.

Randy is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ross and Fran Standefer and aunt: Toni Horrell.

Funeral services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Rev. Jimmy Braswell will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now