Randy Lee Gouard Jr.
ODESSA - Randy Lee Gouard, Jr. was born on October 6, 1982 in Odessa, Texas to Randy and Dian Gouard. Randy graduated from Odessa High School in 2001 and went on to play football at West A&M University. Randy worked as part of the coaching staff for the Amarillo Venom football team. He was employed at the Ector County Jail and then the Midland County Jail where he was employed until he passed away. Randy spent his free time with his family and friends, friends that were actually his family. His daughter Chloe was the light of his life, he was so proud of her and loved her more than life. He loved to host BBQ's and grill for his family and friends. He loved watching football and just being around people and having a good time. Randy enjoyed his job and working alongside all of his brothers at the Midland County Sheriff's office. Randy never met a stranger; he was loved by so many and he had a huge heart. Randy is survived by his daughter, Chloe Gouard; his mother, Dian Gouard; sister, Dana Bartlett and her husband Randy Bartlett; 2 nieces, Kylee Bartlett and Alyssa Bartlett; PaPa Milton Jones; and honorary sister, Denise Abraham and her husband Jason Abraham along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Randy is also survived by his band of honorary brothers along with their families; they will all serve as pallbearers at the funeral. Randy is preceded in death by his father, Randy Gouard; nanny Pat Jones; grandma, Dorothy Schraeder; and uncle, Lonnie Neatherlin. The service will be officiated by Pastor Sheldon Riley and held at Crossroads Church in Odessa, TX at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 and will be followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 6, 2020.
