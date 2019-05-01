Home

Raul R. Sanchez Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raul R. Sanchez Sr. Obituary
CRANE - Raul R. Sanchez, Sr., 88, of Crane, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Crane.

Raul was born on March 17, 1931, in Malaga, NM. He was an Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. Raul was a longtime resident of Crane and had retired from the Texas Department of Transportation as assistant foreman.

In his younger years, he was a talented baseball player and never lost his love for the game. Raul was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys Fan. He also loved music and singing.

Raul was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Crane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; a sister; and two sons, Raul Sanchez Jr., and Eddie Sanchez.

Raul is survived by his loving wife, Manuela Sanchez; five grandchildren, Shaun Sanchez, Melissa Sanchez Ferguson and her husband Mike, Daniel Sanchez and his wife Ashley, Crystal Sanchez, and Adrian Sanchez; six great grandchildren, Ike Sanchez, Ty Sanchez, Brayson Newberry, Blakely Sanchez, Noah Sanchez, Rylee Ferguson, and one on the way; two daughters-in-law, Twilah Sanchez Ward and her husband Buddy, and Martha Sanchez; three brothers, Pete Sanchez, Ruben Sanchez, and Rafael Sanchez; and three sisters, Emma Pando, Ernestina Rey, and Endena Ornelas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in Crane. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Crane County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on May 1, 2019
