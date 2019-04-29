MONAHANS, TX - Raul Segura Sr., age 77, went to be with the Lord on Friday April 26, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Rosary will be recited on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 6:00 PM. Mass will be at 10 AM on Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church with burial to follow at Monahans Memorial Cemetery.



Raul was born in San Antonio del Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 5, 1941 to the late Gregorio Segura and Micaela Prieto. He was a great family man that loved his children and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.



Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 54 years, Cande V. Segura, daughter, Lori Segura Tarin and husband Bobby, sons: Lionel Segura and wife Rosa, Hugo Segura and wife Monica, Jorge Segura and wife Maria, Raul Segura, Jr. and wife Shelly, brothers; Juan Prieto and Ismael Segura and sisters: Lilia Jurado, Julia Hinojos, Rosa Vela, Yolanda Segura and Angela Segura, 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Raul is preceded in death by his parents.



Services are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.harkeyfunerals.com to leave memories and condolences. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary