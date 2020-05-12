WASHINGTON D.C. - Raxton Louis Jones ran through the gates of heaven on May 5, 2020 in Washington D.C. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Austin Neal officiating. Social distancing is still in place, so for those who wish to remain in their vehicles, you will be able to listen in via radio tuned to FM channel 104.9 and for those unable to attend, please visit Raxton's obituary at www.sunsetodessa.com. Raxton was born in Odessa, Texas to Ryan and Lindsay Jones on July 3, 2014. He graduated Pre-K from Carver Early Education Center in May 2019 and was a student at LBJ Elementary School. Born with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (MTM), Raxton faced many everyday challenges in his young life. Through these challenges, he was able to enjoy life and provided many blessings to his family and friends. He loved his iPad and watched his favorite movies Toy Story, Nemo, Dory, Cars & Sing. His favorite educational show was Super Why! When Raxton found his voice, he loved making new sounds and sometimes even voicing complete phrases "I like that!" He was a musical little boy who enjoyed listening to music, dancing to his favorites, and making music on his iPad piano app. Through his parents unselfishly sharing his everyday life, Raxton grew a following that stretched further than we will ever know. As one of his doctor's said "We are in awe of Lindsay, Ryan and his nursing staff. Raxton has been so deeply loved from day one! And we are going to ensure that he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire MTM community and as Mom so beautifully put it, for those boys who are not born yet. There is no doubt that Ryan and Lindsay were chosen to be Raxton's parents! I cannot imagine Raxton having a more loving or devoted family. Be assured of our deep admiration and devotion to ensuring Raxton helps the lives of so many others - I KNOW he will!" Raxton is survived by his parents Ryan and Lindsay Jones, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and lots of family and friends all over the world. Pallbearers will be Ryan Jones, Randall Jones, Lynn Jones and Allen Smith. Ryan and Lindsay are in the process of creating a foundation on behalf of Raxton to help other MTM kids and families. Donations can be made toward the foundation in lieu of flowers and they can be made the following ways. Venmo: @Ryan-Jones-826 Paypal: MissLinds87@yahoo.com. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raxton-jones-funeral-expenses. The family would love to thank everyone for the calls, texts, cards, flowers, food and thoughts and prayers through this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 12, 2020.