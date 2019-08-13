|
|
HOBBS, NM - Ray Dell Taylor, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in his home in Hobbs, NM from a long-term illness.
Ray's family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bob Thayer of Odessa Bible Church officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Ray was born on Friday, June 27, 1941 to Raymond Lee and Eula Mae Taylor in Clinton, Oklahoma.
He was raised in Duncan, Oklahoma with his brothers. He graduated high school in Lovington, NM. He was a long-time resident of Odessa, Texas until he retired in 2007 and moved to Comanche, Texas. Due to health reasons Ray and his wife, Tina, moved to Hobbs, NM to be closer to family. Ray appreciated the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and riding his motorcycle. His passion and prize possessions were his classic cars! He would purchase and fix them up. He would cruise the highways of Texas going to car shows in one of his classics. He was quite the collector.
Ray is preceded in death by both his parents, Raymond and Eula Taylor, and Rosa Lee Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Augustina (Tina) Marquez-Taylor of Hobbs, NM; his sons, Wesley Taylor (Judy Yeager) and Rusty Taylor, both of Hobbs, NM; stepchildren, Cruz Marquez of Odessa, TX and Nicholas Marquez of Beeville, TX; his brothers, Richard Taylor of Devine, TX and Dennis Taylor of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Chelsea Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Patrick Taylor, Haylee Taylor, Rylan Taylor, Audrianna Hinojosa, and Valerie Hinojosa; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Teague and Rylee Taylor; multiple nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 13, 2019