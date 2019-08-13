Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Dell Taylor


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Dell Taylor Obituary
HOBBS, NM - Ray Dell Taylor, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in his home in Hobbs, NM from a long-term illness.

Ray's family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bob Thayer of Odessa Bible Church officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Ray was born on Friday, June 27, 1941 to Raymond Lee and Eula Mae Taylor in Clinton, Oklahoma.

He was raised in Duncan, Oklahoma with his brothers. He graduated high school in Lovington, NM. He was a long-time resident of Odessa, Texas until he retired in 2007 and moved to Comanche, Texas. Due to health reasons Ray and his wife, Tina, moved to Hobbs, NM to be closer to family. Ray appreciated the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and riding his motorcycle. His passion and prize possessions were his classic cars! He would purchase and fix them up. He would cruise the highways of Texas going to car shows in one of his classics. He was quite the collector.

Ray is preceded in death by both his parents, Raymond and Eula Taylor, and Rosa Lee Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Augustina (Tina) Marquez-Taylor of Hobbs, NM; his sons, Wesley Taylor (Judy Yeager) and Rusty Taylor, both of Hobbs, NM; stepchildren, Cruz Marquez of Odessa, TX and Nicholas Marquez of Beeville, TX; his brothers, Richard Taylor of Devine, TX and Dennis Taylor of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Chelsea Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Patrick Taylor, Haylee Taylor, Rylan Taylor, Audrianna Hinojosa, and Valerie Hinojosa; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Teague and Rylee Taylor; multiple nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now