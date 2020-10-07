1/1
Ray Rowland Rushing
1946 - 2020
SHAMROCK, TEXAS - Ray passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Shamrock, Texas at the age of 74.

Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.

He was born in Reno, Nevada on August 6, 1946 to parents, Ida M. Rushing and Marvin J. Rushing. He grew up in Slaton, Texas where he graduated from Slaton High School. Served in the US Army in Vietnam from October 1967 to May 1969. Ray and his wife, Glenda, were married on October 4, 1986 in Odessa, Texas. He worked at OIME, West Texas Boring and then at Odessa College in the Electrical Maintenance Dept. until his retirement in 2014. Ray and Glenda moved to Shamrock in October of 2019. He enjoyed telling stories and working outside.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Marvin J. Rushing and Mother, Ida M. Rushing.

Ray is survived by his wife Glenda L. Rushing; children, Amy Moore and Husband Rod, Brian Rushing, Brad Rushing and James (Howy) Gain. Grandchildren, Matthew Abshier, Meagan Abshier, Max Abshier, Dasire Brawley, Delaney Gain, Autumn Gain and Janice Lou Gain; eight Great Grandchildren; Sister, Sandra Warren and Husband Ray; Brother, Dennis Rushing; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Sister-in-law Brenda S. Tucker of Shamrock, Texas; and Friend, Janice L. Allen of Waterford Michigan.

Memorial/Celebration to be held at a later date.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon
212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090
Clarendon, TX 79226
(806) 874-3515
