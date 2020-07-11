ODESSA - Rayanne Ruth Severson died in a tragic car accident in Odessa on July 7, 2020, she was 17.



Rayanne is survived by her parents, Chad and Sharon Severson and her brother Randy, of Odessa. Grandparents Jay and Penny Newbold of Mesquite Nevada. Wesley and Becky Severson of Eagle River, Alaska. Aunt Jamie Green and her husband Scott and cousins Sydney and Garrett Green of Orting WA. Aunt Rebecca Banfield and husband Ed and cousins Payton and Shelby Banfield of Eagle River, Alaska. Uncle Shawn and Aunt Autumn Severson and cousins Teague and Reuben Severson of Lubbock, TX.



Rayanne was born in Anchorage, Alaska on November 20, 2002. She was a Business student at OC Techs and just completed her junior year. Rayanne was a Barista at the downtown Starbucks, she loved her job and planned to be their future competition when she opened her own coffee shop in the near future.



She was a vivacious, sassy, fun, and fierce daughter, sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend to many and she will be greatly missed. She loved deeply and was loyal, she had your back!



Rayanne had a servants heart and loved going on mission trips to New York and Panama. She loved Operation Christmas Child ministry and serving in local ministry with her youth group.



While we are so sad, Rayanne loved our Lord and Savior and was taken to see Him immediately on July 7th.



Rayanne's celebration of life service will be Sunday, July 12th at Sherwood Baptist Church 4:00pm, 505 East 42nd Street, Odessa, TX officiated by Pastor Harry Irwin.



In lieu of flowers we ask you to send donations to Sherwood Baptist Church Panama Orphanage Ministry.



