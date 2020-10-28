ODESSA - Reymundo "Raymond" A. Dominguez, 84, of Odessa, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Odessa Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church followed by Sunset Memorial Gardens.



He was born on January 3, 1936 in Fort Stockton, TX to Emilio and Anita Dominguez. As the second oldest, Raymond did not have an opportunity for much of an education which led to his strong work ethic at a young age, and continued for all of his life. He married his "Mi Honey" Otilia Dominguez on December 6, 1959. The love Raymond had for the love of his life always remained the same since the first day he laid eyes on her. They could never be apart, and to this day loved each other like no other. They raised three daughters, Reva, Roxy, Gina, and one son, Raymond. Raymond's passion was always to take care of his family to ensure they were never without. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to spend time with his family, take silly pictures, dance, and always had the greatest stories to tell. If you were to ask him today, he would tell you he was a dancing champion. Raymond loved to play golf, go to casinos, feed his birds, and loved his dogs, Charlie and Princess. Raymond was a man of many things, and could do it all. Raymond served as a member of the Lion's Club of Odessa for over 15 years, former co-owner of Pan American Ballroom, and a member of the Odessa Country Club. Raymond was always a hard worker, and was the proud owner of Soza Construction now known as Toro Complete Services named in his honor.



Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Emilio and Anita Dominguez; two brothers Carlos, and Mike.



He is survived by his loving wife, Otilia Dominguez; daughter Reva Hernandez (Albert); daughter Gina Holder (Michael); daughter Roxy Dominguez; son Raymond Dominguez (Sammy) five brothers, five sisters, eight grandchildren; Anthony, Andre, Ashley, Robyn, Lexi, Sami, Ryder, and Kieran, and seven great grandchildren.



Raymond will be greatly missed for everything he was, his infectious smile and personality.



