ODESSA - Raymond Alton House, 92, of Odessa Texas entered heaven's gates on May 17, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Visitation will be Monday May 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas from 6 PM to 8 PM.



Graveside services will be held at 4 PM Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 4 pm, in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Odessa, Texas.



Raymond was born in Water Valley, Mississippi to Henry and Louvella House on October 9, 1926. He attended school in Water Valley. He married Jean Frans on October 15, 1948 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. He attended Trade School and was the owner of two businesses within his career, his trade was Machining, he was a Master Machinist. He owned Portable Machining and Specialty Company, Incorporated. He retired in 2002. He was a veteran of WWII, and in the Korean war. He served in the United States Army, he enlisted at the age of 18. He was involved in his church for many years, serving the Lord was his passion and praying for others was his lifetime ambition.



Raymond married Sadie Adams in September ,2014. They enjoyed years of companionship



and serving the Lord together.



Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, first Spouse Jean, and a son Thomas Alan House.



Raymond is survived by his Loving Son, Stephen A. House, and various family members.



The family of Raymond wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Midland/Odessa. Hospice Nurse James Rowe, Kayla Branden and Mary his Nursing Assistant and Northside Baptist Church, Odessa, Texas.



Raymond was a kind, gentle, loving man who deeply loved and served the Lord. He dedicated his life to sharing and giving so much to others, he always made opportunity to pray with you or for you. He defined what a true servant of God truly is. The battle for Raymond is over, his victory is eternal salvation with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.



