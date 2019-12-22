|
|
SHREVEPORT, LA - Raymond Neil Hickerson died December 13, 2019, at his home in Shreveport, LA at the age of 83. He was born November 23, 1936, the 6th child of Ernest and Annie Lou Yarbrough Hickerson in Hollis, OK. Neil was baptized into the Christian faith at a young age. He attended school at Gould, OK through mid-term of senior year, graduating at Consolidated Eight School, Roosevelt, OK, where he met his wife to be, Myrle Ann Nichols. Neil and Myrle were married January 17, 1957, at Con 8 Friends Church. The couple moved to Borger, TX, where Neil worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. He served honorable in the United States Army both in the US and in Korea. After his discharge, the couple moved to Andrews, TX and then on to Odessa, where Neil worked in the oil servicing industry. In 1977, Neil established and operated Hickerson Water Well Service until his retirement. In retirement Neil and Myrle moved to Graham, TX, where they enjoyed several years of fishing, time with family and participating in community and church activities. The last year they have resided in Shreveport, LA, where they were close to their son, Alan and his family. Neil's favorite leisure time activities were hunting and fishing with a goal of fishing every lake in Texas, but his true passion was his family.
Neil was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Neil Hickerson; his parents; one sister, Doris Avants; and three brothers, Glen, Dwain and Douglas.
Neil is survived by his wife, Myrle, of the home; one brother, Clyde and wife, Sally of Gould; one son, Alan and wife Lori of Shreveport; two daughters, Denise and husband Scott Sherrod of Waller, TX and Diane and husband Todd Miller of Costa Rica; seven grandchildren, Kasi McCartney, Ashley Trice, Brandon Hickerson, Kylie Rudel, Lane Sherrod, Nicole Saffery and Whitney Miller; two great granddaughters, Charlotte McCartney and Kimber Rudel; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Private inurnment service will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 22, 2019