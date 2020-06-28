LUBBOCK - Raymond "Ray" Mayo Pierson, Jr. passed away on June 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Memorial services will be held in Stroud Oklahoma at the First Baptist Church, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 am with Pastor James Bond officiating. You are invited to visit www.memorialdesigners.net to view his life tribute and sign a virtual Guestbook where you may also share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Ray Pierson was born in Asher, Oklahoma in 1932. He graduated from high school in Stroud, Oklahoma, in 1950 and was an outstanding athlete and excelled in all sports. He married Bertie Kinchen in 1950 in Stroud, and they had five children together. They divorced in 1972, and in 1973, Ray married Marie Dykes.
Ray worked for Shell Oil Company for 37 years. When he retired in 1992, he was in charge of all of Shell's production in West Texas. Ray spent most of his adult life in West Texas. He was an active member of churches in the cities he lived in.
His hobbies included woodworking, square dancing, military vehicle restoration, and the CAF. Ray restored over 20 military vehicles and had a particular fondness for WW2 era jeeps and ambulances. Ray was the Executive Director of the B-29 tour for FIFI for eight years. He also was actively involved in the Odessa CAF Desert Squadron. He served as a squadron leader or finance officer for nearly two decades.
Ray was also an avid pilot and enjoyed encouraging others to learn to fly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Susan Coleman and Irma Howard; as well as both spouses; and two children, Richard and Terry Pierson.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Brauer of Prague, Oklahoma; son, Larry (Sherry) Pierson of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Linda (Jimmy) Scott of Owasso, Oklahoma; daughter, Peggy (Tom) Greiner of Owasso, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Penny Pierson of The Colony, Texas; step-son, Tom (Kay) Dykes of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
To donate memorial contributions in his name, the family of Ray Pierson has designated one of his favorite organizations, the CAF Desert Squadron, P.O. Box 13112, Odessa, Texas, 79768 or online at https://commemorativeairforce.org/pages/Support-the-CAF.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 28, 2020.