ODESSA - Raymond Walker, 71, of Odessa, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Arizona.
Raymond was born on November 1, 1947 in Dawson Tx, but relocated to Odessa Tx, where he met his wife of 46 years, Glenda Walker and raised two sons Lamont and Armond Walker.
Raymond retired from the City of Odessa as a decorated Firefighter, saving many lives, but more importantly serving as a role model to countless youth and citizens as a man of great resolve, kind words and a smile that would light the darkest times.
Raymond was a man that loved his family dearly. He helped to raise his five brothers and sisters, instilled the family core values in his sons and made his grandchildren the pride of his life.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Mary A Walker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda Walker, his sons and their wives Lamont and Danese Walker (Odessa Tx) and Armond and Brenda Walker (Sun City AZ), 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Odessa with Reverend Joe Terry, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in McCamey. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019