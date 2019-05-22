ODESSA - Reba Hughes Baker passed away on May 19, 2019, in Odessa.



Reba was born August 30, 1937 in Burkburnett, Texas to Virgil A. Hughes and Helen Williamson Hughes. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1955 and married Oakley G. "Buddy" Baker on May 28, 1955 at the Second Baptist Church by the Rev. Richard Philpot.



Reba was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry Baker. She is survived by her husband Buddy, of 64 years, her children, Naomi Baker of the Woodlands, Texas and Oakley Glynn Baker II and wife Sherry of Charlotte, North Carolina, her three grandchildren, Richard and Travis Orbeck and Tyler Baker. Also surviving is her sister, Dianne Warden and Husband James of Odessa.



Reba was an active member of Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary for 31 years. Reba grew up in Phillips, Texas and moved with her family to Odessa in 1953.



No services are planned. Cremation arrangements will be handled by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Director. Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary