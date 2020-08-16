Rebecca Escobedo

ODESSA - Rebecca Hernandez Escobedo, 47, of Odessa, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born to Robert Escobedo and Ofelia McGinty Hernandez on May 12, 1973 in Rotan, Texas.She is survived by her children, Anthony N. Escobedo; Bo K. Gonzales (Carmen) and their children, Legacy, Xiona and Exodus; Ariel N. Garcia and son, Edgar Damian, Jr.; parents, Roberts Escobedo and Ophelia McGInty Hernandez; brother, Bubba Lee; sisters, Christina Escobedo, Angela Escobedo, Jennifer Herrera and Janette Escobedo; numerous nieces and nephews.Rebecca was a wonderful mother who worked hard and was a great provider for her children, not only in the basic needs, but also checking and ensuring their overall wellbeing. She was a longtime employee of Wal Mart where she was well respected and a friend to coworkers. Rebecca was feisty and loved people, especially her family. She had a great smile, loved the outdoors, steak, Tejano music and dancing; she had a heart for seeing younger people make good life choices and move in a positive life direction. She was a mother figure to many and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.