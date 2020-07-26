ODESSA - Refugio "Cuco" Rivera Orta Jr., 72, returned to his heavenly home on July 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID-19. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him and his family peace.
Mr. Orta was born April 14, 1948 in Fabens, TX. From a very young age he sacrificed his education to help support his mom and family, then went on to build his own successful fencing company. He was a master of his trade and mentored many of his family members where they went on to build their own successful companies. He was known to his friends and family as always being a hardworking man with a generous heart. His laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Orta and his children in Odessa TX: Mary G. Valenzuela & Gilbert Granados. El Paso TX: Tomas Orta (spouse Lidia Orta), Sandra Orta, Patricia Pineda, Maria Teresa Laureano, Kristina Reyes (spouse Armando Reyes), Refugio Orta III (spouse Leticia Orta) and Lorenza Cervantes.And he will be dearly missed by his grandchildren; Fernando G. Valenzuela, Victoria Valenzuela, Angel Dominguez Jr., Rodolfo Dominguez, Sally Legarda, Nick Legarda, Alex Antonio Legarda, Steven Almagest, Rene Laureano, Marcelino Diego Lopez, Luis Joel Perez, Daniel Perez, Andrea Danielle Orta, Brianna Isabelle Orta, Celeste Gabrielle Orta, Elias Refugio Orta, Joshua C. Moreno, Diana Estrella Moreno, Juila C. Moreno, Loerna I. Moreno and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday July 27, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres west Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com