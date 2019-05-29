ODESSA - Remedios Flores, 66, was called back home on May 26, 2019.



He was born February 13, 1953 in Tynnen, Texas to the late Calistro and Lina Flores. He graduated from Plains High School and got an Associates from Levelland College.He was a plant manager and owner of Flores Enterprise.



Reme was a generous man who would help out anyone at the drop of a hat. This storyteller brought us much joy, smiles and laughter. He was everyones "Dad". He will be truly missed by all.



Reme was a loving husband, father, Papi, brother, uncle and friend.



He met his wife in 1970 and they shared 45 wonderful years together. He had 2 children and seven grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Graciela Flores; son, Marty Flores and wife Priscilla; daughter, Lina Hernandez and husband Obed; grandchildren, Silas, Grace, Esther, Bryana, Kiana, Remedios, David; and eight siblings, Tomasita Chapa, Lupe Vasquez, Soila Gonzales, Calistro Flores, Joe Flores, Pedro Flores, Evaristo Flores, and Joseph Flores.



His brother Martin Flores and sister Senaida Mares along with his parents preceded him in death.



A service will be heldon Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at American Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral service will be heldon Friday, May 31, 2019at 2:00 p.m. at Templo Bautista Nueva Vision in Plains, Texas. Burial immediately following at Plains Cemetery in Plains,Texas.



Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Funeral Home.