Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Remidios Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Remidios "Reme" Flores


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Remidios "Reme" Flores Obituary
ODESSA - Remedios Flores, 66, was called back home on May 26, 2019.

He was born February 13, 1953 in Tynnen, Texas to the late Calistro and Lina Flores. He graduated from Plains High School and got an Associates from Levelland College.He was a plant manager and owner of Flores Enterprise.

Reme was a generous man who would help out anyone at the drop of a hat. This storyteller brought us much joy, smiles and laughter. He was everyones "Dad". He will be truly missed by all.

Reme was a loving husband, father, Papi, brother, uncle and friend.

He met his wife in 1970 and they shared 45 wonderful years together. He had 2 children and seven grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Graciela Flores; son, Marty Flores and wife Priscilla; daughter, Lina Hernandez and husband Obed; grandchildren, Silas, Grace, Esther, Bryana, Kiana, Remedios, David; and eight siblings, Tomasita Chapa, Lupe Vasquez, Soila Gonzales, Calistro Flores, Joe Flores, Pedro Flores, Evaristo Flores, and Joseph Flores.

His brother Martin Flores and sister Senaida Mares along with his parents preceded him in death.

A service will be heldon Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at American Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral service will be heldon Friday, May 31, 2019at 2:00 p.m. at Templo Bautista Nueva Vision in Plains, Texas. Burial immediately following at Plains Cemetery in Plains,Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.