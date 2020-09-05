1/1
Rene Romero
MEXICO - Rene Romero, age 49 returned to his heavenly home on August 28, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Rene Romero was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua on June 16, 1971. He was passionate about God, family and welding.

Rene was blessed with a large loving family. He was the son of Manuel and late Amelia L. Romero. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Gamboa, his 6 children- Yasmine Gamboa, Jacob G. Romero, Jonathan I. Salazar, Tiffany Velasquez, Brittney R. Romero, Rene Romero Jr., 2 grandchildren- Elijah and Penelope Velasquez; Siblings Guadalupe Romero, Dolores Romero, Silvia Urias, Manuel L. Romero, Elco Romero, Veronica Alvarado, Araceli Romero. He is preceded in death by his brother Guadalupe and mother Amelia L. Romero. Gone from our homes but not from our hearts, he will be missed dearly.

Rene Romero will be buried in Ojinaga, Chihuahua.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
