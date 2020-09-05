OJINAGA, MEXICO - Rene Romero, age 49 returned to his heavenly home on Aug. 28, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Rene Romero was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua on June 16, 1971. He was passionate about God, family and welding.



Rene was blessed with a large loving family. He was the son of Manuel and late Amelia L. Romero. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Gamboa, his 6 children- Yasmine Gamboa, Jacob G. Romero, Jonathan I. Salazar, Tiffany Velasquez, Brittney R. Romero, Rene Romero Jr., 2 grandchildren- Elijah and Penelope Velasquez; Siblings Guadalupe Romero, Dolores Romero, Silvia Urias, Manuel L. Romero, Elco Romero, Veronica Alvarado, Araceli Romero. He is preceded in death by his brother Guadalupe and mother Amelia L. Romero. Gone from our homes but not from our hearts, he will be missed dearly.



Funeral arrangements are to be determined at this time.



