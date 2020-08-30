ODESSA - Reta Jean Mabry, 68, of Odessa, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on August 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Reta was born on November 16, 1951 in Kermit, Texas to W.L. and Willie Mae Lisenbee. She graduated from Kermit High School in 1970 and went on to get her Cosmetology License. She married the love of her life and soul mate, Bruce Wayne Mabry on June 5, 1971 in Kermit, Texas. They had two beautiful daughters, Kimberly and Linsey, and three wonderful grandchildren, Aiyana, Cooper and Hudsynn. She worked as a receptionist for several different real estate agencies and spent her final years before retirement at Ector County Abstract. Reta loved watching HGTV and giving Bruce several different ways to remodel their house or dress up their flower beds. She was a great supervisor while Bruce made the changes she wanted. She loved spending weekends shopping with her daughters, at her grandchildren's games or sitting on her patio with Bruce. Reta is preceded in death by her parents, W.L. Lisenbee and Willie Mae Lisenbee; her in-laws, Robert and Winona Mabry; brother, Travis Lisenbee; sister-in-law, Jean Lisenbee and brother-in-law, Carroll Alan Fulton. Reta is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Mabry; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Chris Carrol; daughter, Linsey Little; three grandchildren, Aiyana Carroll, Cooper Handlin and Hudsynn Little; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Terry Youngblood; sister and brother-in-law, Thena and George Anderson; brother, Jerry Lisenbee; sister, Patsy Fulton; sister-in-law and husband, Bobwina and Ken Phillips; sister-in-law and husband, Judy and Gerald Pearce; sister-in-law, Gloria Clarke; and lots of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Pallbearers will be Chris Carroll, Blake Little, Eric Bartlett, Terry Youngblood, George Anderson and Muhannad AbuSamra. The family of Reta Mabry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Interim Healthcare Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
