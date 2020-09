Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Retha Lea (Geiger) Maxey, 68, of Midland, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM September 12, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home . Bro. Bob Porterfield is officiating. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE (OBITS) of Midland .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store