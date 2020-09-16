MARBLE FALLS - Rhea Parsons, age 92 of Marble Falls, TX passed from this world to be with our beloved Lord on September 12, 2020. Rhea was born on September 3, 1928 in Bowlegs, OK to Jesse and Lucille (Story) Barbre.



She was one of eight children. She attended Kite Schools near Sasakwa, OK before graduating from Wolf High School in 1946 and Murray State School of Agriculture in 1952. After graduating she traveled to Odessa, TX and began working at Ray Britton Insurance Company. It was in Odessa where she found the love of her life, Sherrell (Buster) Pratt Parsons. The two were married on March 6, 1953 at Belmont Baptist Church. They were blessed with six children: Janice and Vicki, then two sets of twins - Terry and Jerry and Brenda and Linda. Buster and Rhea enjoyed camping with family and friends. They were both members of Sherwood Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher and Leader of the WMU for many years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing clothes for all her children. She served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved spending time with her family, bowling, oil painting, and playing bridge with her friends and participated in all types of arts and crafts. Later in life, she spent many hours at the Senior Citizens Center. There she played bridge and attended lots of dances accompanied by Jack Hollingsworth and Jim Walker. Rhea was also a member of the High Stepping Grannies. She moved to Marble Falls, TX in 2016 to live with Richard, Vicki and Brittany Lumeyer. She will be remembered for her love for family, high moral character, arts and crafts, and quick wit. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Rhea was preceded in death by her husband; Sherrell (Buster) Parsons, her parents: Jesse and Lucille Barbre; brothers: Eddie, Kenneth and Bill Barbre; two sisters: Gretta Snider and Nancy Barbre; son-in-law: Rickey Hodges.



She is survived by her children: Janice Hodges, Vicki Lumeyer and husband Richard, Terry Wardlaw and husband David, Jerry Parsons and wife Carolyn, Brenda Parsons, Linda Cross and her husband George; 7 grandchildren: Rheama Hodges and husband Nathan, Dustin Bryan, Brittany Lumeyer, Glen Wardlaw and wife Shauna, Wesley Wardlaw, De'von Wardlaw, Margie Cross; 4 great grandchildren: Maverick Smith, Jared Smith, Harrington Wardlaw, and Lexi Cross; sisters: Mary Jo Moore and Carol Sue Gammons; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



Thank you to New Century Hospice's phenomenal team. They did an outstanding job for Mom and the family.



Graveside services will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Braswell officiating.



I Thessalonians 4: 13-14 13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.



