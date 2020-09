Or Copy this URL to Share

MARBLE FALLS - Rhea Parsons, 92, of Marble Falls, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Marble Falls. Graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jimmy Braswell is officiating. Arrangements are by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store