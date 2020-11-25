LITTLEFIELD - Ricardo Villanueva, 61, of Littlefield passed away November 20, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born June 24, 1959 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Luis Villanueva and Maria L. Villanueva.
Ricardo married the love of his life, Marcella Peña Villanueva March 26, 1977 in Odessa, Texas. They made their way to Littlefield, Texas in 1992, and were married for 44 wonderful years. He was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses at the age of 14 and had the privilege of serving as an elder for over 25 years. Ricardo loved to cook out, spend time with his family, and being at the body shop visiting with his many friends that would stop by.
He is survived by his mother, Maria L. Villanueva; his wife, Marcella Villanueva; three sons, Ricardo Villanueva Jr., Luis Villanueva and Vinnie Villanueva; one daughter, Victoria Villanueva and three daughter-in-laws that he loved like daughters, Lisa, Margaret and Brittany; five grandchildren, Alyssa Villanueva, Vince Villanueva, Gavin Villanueva, Natalie Villanueva and Presley Villanueva, all of Littlefield; two brothers, John Villanueva of Kyle Texas and Joe Villanueva of Herford, Texas; and one sister, Rosa Hernandez of Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Luis Villanueva.
Memorial Services will be broadcast via zoom at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89519093729?pwd=NTFWd3FsTzlMSU5XcDkyTmJ3Q2k3UT09
. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.