Ricardo Villanueva
1959 - 2020
LITTLEFIELD - Ricardo Villanueva, 61, of Littlefield passed away November 20, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born June 24, 1959 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Luis Villanueva and Maria L. Villanueva.

Ricardo married the love of his life, Marcella Peña Villanueva March 26, 1977 in Odessa, Texas. They made their way to Littlefield, Texas in 1992, and were married for 44 wonderful years. He was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses at the age of 14 and had the privilege of serving as an elder for over 25 years. Ricardo loved to cook out, spend time with his family, and being at the body shop visiting with his many friends that would stop by.

He is survived by his mother, Maria L. Villanueva; his wife, Marcella Villanueva; three sons, Ricardo Villanueva Jr., Luis Villanueva and Vinnie Villanueva; one daughter, Victoria Villanueva and three daughter-in-laws that he loved like daughters, Lisa, Margaret and Brittany; five grandchildren, Alyssa Villanueva, Vince Villanueva, Gavin Villanueva, Natalie Villanueva and Presley Villanueva, all of Littlefield; two brothers, John Villanueva of Kyle Texas and Joe Villanueva of Herford, Texas; and one sister, Rosa Hernandez of Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Luis Villanueva.

Memorial Services will be broadcast via zoom at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89519093729?pwd=NTFWd3FsTzlMSU5XcDkyTmJ3Q2k3UT09. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - Littlefield
1305 Phelps Avenue
Littlefield, TX 79339
(806) 385-0347
Memories & Condolences
21 entries
November 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy , Ricky was such a awesome person... and a good friend to our family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you all... Love the Ornelas family. From Odessa Texas
Celina Sais
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our condolences.
Juan and Diane Gonzales
Family
November 24, 2020
We are so sorry about losing our brother and cousin. May Jehovah give you strength. It will be wonderful to see our brother again soon in the New World. Love you
Manuel & Hilda Flores
Family
November 24, 2020
I miss you already Rick,...the hardest part is waking up in the morning,...remembering what you were trying to forget last nite.. i love you carnal..
Joe Villanueva
Family
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the Villanueva family.
Elijah and Petra De Leon
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
We miss you already,hermano. See you soon..we love you !!!!
Ectortammy Estrada
Friend
November 24, 2020
Ricky and his family are very special to our family. We are very saddened and will miss him. He prayed over my dad when he was passing away. My dad try to smile and open his eye but was not able to. Now they are both resting and we will soon see them again.
Lory Ornelas Martinez
Family
November 24, 2020
I will miss this man. Was good to my family and me. Always great words of wisdom.
Raymond Castillo
Friend
November 24, 2020
Chela,Victoria(tori), Rick Jr,Luis,Vinnie
So Sorry for your Loss!
We pray to Jehovah to give you the strength needed.Knowing he’s the best help. we would love to know what to do in times like ,but we don’t . Do know ❤We Love you and will continue to ask for Jehovah’s strength to all of you.
Jr, Luis ,Vinnie and your family’s We love you!
Victoria Love you Mija!
Chela Love you!!!!❤
Hugo&Maribel Martinez
Family
November 24, 2020
My love and prayers to my Prima Marcella and all the Villanueva Family and the Pena family! May our hope in Jehovah be what pulls you through this sad and very painful time of loss! Rick was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather and relative! A close friend to so many and a true brother in the faith! I feel very blessed to have had him in my life as many can agree Rick was very loved by many! May Jehovah give you all comfort, strength, and peace of mind as your hearts heal! He will be with you in Paradise! Please stay well!! I love you all very much!!!
Annabelle Pena
Family
November 24, 2020
My prayers
Ruben Guajardo
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
I will miss Rick. He was a great brother in law. My prayers for the entire Villanueva family. I will cherish the memories. Love to my sister, my nephews, my niece. Remain strong. Love Maggie
Maggie Hernandez
Family
November 23, 2020
So sorry our prayer for family
Rudy Espinoza sr
Friend
November 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Manuel and Hilda Miranda
Hilda Miranda
Friend
November 23, 2020
May the light you brought to others continue to shine.
Noemi Grimes
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Preacher was a man whom our family loved and respected. I am thankful our families crossed paths and the memories we have working together. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Love, Noemi Grimes
Noemi Grimes
Friend
November 22, 2020
Bryan and I are so very sorry for such a loss for us here on this earth. Ricardo blessed everyone he met. He sure did us! We are so very thankful that he took in our babygirl and loved her as his daughter so beautifully! The kindness, love and grace he showed to all was so very rare! We thank God for Ricardo Villanueva and for the way he loved God, his beautiful family and his fellow man. He sure did raise an amazing young man in Vinnie to bless us with and we are forever grateful! Rest In Peace Ricardo! We forever love and thank God for you!❤
Dana Gregory
Family
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the family. Praying for strength for you all. Rick will be missed, such a kind sweet gentleman. Your family is loved so much.
Sara Rangel
November 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family So sorry for your loss. Rick will be missed by alot of friends Prayers for strength for your family in ty he days ahead
Mary Jane Rangel
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for all your families
Norma Lopez
Friend
November 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Melissa & Santiago Ramos
Friend
