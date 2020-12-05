ODESSA - Richard Curtis Smith, Jr. departed this life Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was born April 6, 1951 in Midland, TX, the only child of Richard Curtis Smith, Sr. and Mable Nelson Smith.
After graduating high school, he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology from Texas Southern Univer sity,_ Houston, TX. He was a Licensed Psychological Ass
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Smith, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eddie Jean Smith; daughter, Rijeana Bowden (Evan); son, Richard C. Smith,
III (Dannyaal); grandson, Richard C. Smith, IV; and mother, Mable Nelson Smith. Richard was also blessed by his wife's family who considered him one of their own. In addition, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or me morial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.
Richard's family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the love, support, and kindness given during this time.