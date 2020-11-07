SEQUIN, TX - July 03, 1937 - October 21, 2020



Garza, Richard H. "Mr. Garza" Born July 3rd, 1937, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.



Born in Mission, Texas to Anastacio and Emilia Garza, he graduated from Mission Highschool in 1955. Richard went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Pan American College and then completed his education with a Master's Degree in Counseling from Southwest Texas State University in 1974. Richard had been an active member of the community, serving for the Seguin Library Board, the Guadalupe County Welfare Board, as well as, serving as President to both the Evening Lions Club and Guadalupe Valley Hospital Board. Additionally, he received a VISION Award in 1995.



Mr. Garza's various accomplishments range from teaching Spanish and coaching golf at Seguin Highschool, to counseling at A.J. Briesemeister Middle School, and ending his career as Director of Truancy for the Seguin Independent School District. Mr. Garza was an excellent educator, mentor, as well as a humble and honorable man. His dedication to helping others was evident through his involvement with programs such as, Stuff the Bus, Supplying School Supplies for Needy Children, and several other programs that assisted with supplying clothing for those in need. He was also involved in many community projects throughout his life, his driving force was to touch the lives of children, to help them to set and reach their goals.



Richard H. Garza was a deeply loved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, and Grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.



Gravesite services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 7th at the San Jose Cemetery in Mission, Texas. All CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store