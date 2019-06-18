KERRVILLE - Richard Lewis Griggs of Kerrville passed away at home on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 87.



He was born in Stamford, Texas to John Henry Griggs and Roselee Griggs on July 31, 1931.



He graduated from Odessa High School, then married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Joan Cook, November 20, 1950 in Odessa.



He worked alongside his father, brother, sister and children in the family scrap recycling business, Odessa Metals, until retiring in 1996 to Kerrville. He began a second career with a pipe and structural steel business in Kerrville until a second retirement in 2013. He enjoyed the last years of his life with family and pets.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Griggs; mother, Roselee Griggs; and brothers, Milton Griggs and Albert Leon Griggs.



Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Griggs of Kerrville; children, Richard and Karen Griggs, Gerald and Chris Griggs, Robert Griggs of Odessa, Brenda Griggs of Kerrville; sister, Joyce McLemore of Odessa; grandchildren, Colby Dodson of Dallas, Kristi Griggs, Kenneth and Crystal Griggs of Odessa, Dustin and Cymber Tisdale of Brownfield, Case and Bryne George of Marietta, GA; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Gage, Brianna, Hope, Hollis, Blaze, Brylin and Keegan.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 20th from 5-7 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.



Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday June 21st at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville with Andy Taylor officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .



The family of Richard Griggs wish to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Peterson Home Health and Peterson Hospice. Jessie and Andy, thank you for all your time and support. Donna, Becki and Albina, there are no words to express our gratitude for all you do.



Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.



