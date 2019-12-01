Odessa American Obituaries
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Richard Mayfield Obituary
ODESSA - Services for Richard Mayfield, 78 of Odessa are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Central Baptist with the Rev. Donny Allen officiating.

Graveside services are scheduled at 3 p.m. in Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves.

Richard died Tuesday at Medical Center Hospital after a long illness. He was born on July 30, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He married Emajon High June 25, 1965.

Richard was always ready to do different things from having an airplane washing business, to buying a small grocery store then the emue business come along so he did that. He ended his career working for the city of Odessa as a plumbing and irrigation. Then we bought a piece of property that had 3 old houses and so he was never without somethings to do.

Survivors included his wife Emajon Mayfield and one grandson Ricky Harris, two sisters Sandra Hughes and husband Karl Don, Paulette Onsby and husband Kenny. Plus lots of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his on Larry Mayfield, his dad J.C Mayfield, his mother Frances Johnston, one brother Bob Mayfield, and one sister Glenna Bean.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 1, 2019
