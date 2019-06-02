ODESSA, TX - Ricky Lynn Coleman, 54, of Odessa passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



A viewing will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home proceeded by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM at Bell Supply 12220 TX-191 Frontage Road in Midland, TX 79707.



Ricky was born in Odessa, TX to Nelda Cox and Harold Coleman on October 3, 1964. Ricky proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before starting his truck driving career at Two Rivers Pipeline and Construction, where he worked for 10 years. Ricky then started his own business; Coleman's Mobile Home Manufacturing in which he was very proud & successful. He was the BEST truck driver out there and was sure to let you know it.



Ricky was a very proud dad and grandfather. He loved the lake. Some of his best times were spent there with his family playing on the water and fishing. He was sure to catch a good buzz and make you laugh in the process.



Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Harold Coleman; brothers, Donnie and Stevie Coleman.



Ricky is survived by his mother, Nell Cox; daughters, Brandi Watson and Kelli Montgomery; brothers, Mike and Phillip Coleman; grandchildren, Shailey, Dylan, Carli, Kaigen, Lily, Sophie and Dax; multiple nieces and nephews and his best friend, Snickers.



Published in Odessa American on June 2, 2019