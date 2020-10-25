ODESSA - Rigoberto Pérez Valenzuela, age 65, of Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico passed away on October 17th, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
Rigoberto was born on July 26th, 1955 to Manuela Pérez and Felipe Valenzuela in Delicias, México. He lived his dream filled youth in Ojinaga and his married and wiser years in Odessa, Texas. He was a man of many interests. A car lover who in his late teens cruised the streets of Ojinaga in his Dodge Challenger. A fan of love songs about the excitement of a new romance or the devastating heartache of a lost promise. He was a man of faith and had God in his heart. A lover of history and science, Rigoberto could hold a deep and passionate conversation with anybody about the universe or the Aztec Empire. But those who didn't know him probably wouldn't guess any of this from his, at times, rugged appearance after hours of working in the oilfield. They wouldn't know because Rigoberto's main priority was providing as a father. He worked long hours and demanding tasks to ensure his family was cared for always. Maybe his oil-stained clothes and hands didn't hint of a man with many thoughts and philosophies to a stranger, but to his family he was loved for all those things and most importantly for being a son, brother, father and husband who wasn't afraid to share his care and mind. Rigoberto leaves behind an eternally grateful family.
Rigoberto is preceded in death by his wife, Marcelina Ochoa Valenzuela and by his father, Felipe Valenzuela.
Rigoberto is survived by his mother: Manuela Pérez Valenzuela, four children: Frances Pando, Efren, Michelle, and Cristina Valenzuela and three grandchildren: Kristian, Isabel, and Leeanna Pando.
Rosary will be recited at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Monday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Odessa II Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com
.