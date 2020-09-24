PARIS - Rita Black, 89 of Paris, passed away September 15, 2020.
Rita Fern Jordan Teague Black was born on September 03, 1931 to parents Flora Witte and Jay Jordan of Cat Springs, Texas.
Rita made her home in Odessa, Texas for many years and was the loving wife of Billy James Black for almost 32 years. Rita is survived by her sister Lossie LaRue Whitehead of Rhome, Texas, Virginia Lou Ward of Odessa, Texas, and Nell Fernandez of Rhome, Texas.
She was the proud mother of 8 children, 4 of whom preceded her in death, David Dale Teague, Louis Lane Teague, Janetta Faye Teague and Malla Teague. Her 4 surviving children; William Wayne Teague of Mineral Wells, Texas, Vicki LaRue Teague Bailey and spouse - Richard of Paris, Texas, Teresa Beth Black Gardner and spouse - Gene of Huntsville, Texas as well as Kenneth James Black and spouse - Debra of Odessa, Texas, loved her deeply and credited her with instilling traits of kindness, generosity, humor and love of family in each of them.
Rita was grandmother to 9 grandchildren - Marissa Lynn Henderson, Cody Dale Henderson, Jay Thomas Teague, Jan Renee Shaw, James Lewis Snow, Kyndil Rae Ryan, Madison D'Lyn Black, Cole Wessell and Lindsey Wessell.
She was great-grandmother to River Vaughn Safian, Skye LaRue Safian, Lauren Elizabeth Snow, Zoe Renet Shaw and Clementine Gene Ryan.
Rita lived the past four years in Paris, Texas making new friends at the Paris Retirement Village. She was well loved for the gracious hospitality, crafting skills and amazing cooking that she shared lovingly with those friends.
She also loved her flower garden and the beauty it provided. But, most of all she loved her children and their families.
Rita was also preceded in death by husband Willie Vester Teague, mother Flora Haney, father Jay Jordan and brothers Elmer W. Haney, Earl Charles Haney and Roy Dale Haney.
Her family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the nurses and care-giving staff of Waterford Hospice for the tender, loving care she received in her final days. Momma was deeply loved and will be sincerely missed by all.
Unfortunately, due to the current health crisis memorial services for our precious momma will be observed at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Black family at www.fry-gibbs.com