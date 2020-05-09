ODESSA, TEXAS - Rita Hummell, 96, of Odessa passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Odessa. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brant O'Connor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews Old Cemetery. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information and service details, and family pictures or videos. Rita was born on October 8, 1923 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Harry (Jack) and Ruby (Roach) Walter. She married Donald Hummell in Norman, Oklahoma on September 20, 1924. Rita worked insurance for many years starting in 1947 in Andrews, and 1975 in Odessa. She moved to Hobbs in 1979 to work for Sears and ended up back in Odessa in 2007 where she retired. She loved to go to the Senior Center and play dominos with the guys and exercised daily until she was 89 years old. Rita was not afraid to let you know what she thought even if it were about someone gaining some weight. She helped raise her grandchildren and raised her Great-grandchildren. She loved to brag about Ralph's football days, and she still talked about Don like he was still living - packing his lunches and his plane rides. Rita lived many years with her daughter Donna, who was also her best friend. They both loved their happy hour together. Family reunions were one of her greatest memories. She was so close to all of her siblings. They all fussed and fought even in their elderly years, but always made up before the reunion was over. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hummell; daughter, Donna Pennington; great grandson Hunter Miller; brother, Paul Walter; sisters, Wanda Christian, Wilma Birdwell and Gynith Bush. Rita is survived by a son, Ralph Hummell and his wife Brenda of Odessa, TX; 2 sisters, Leona Hildebrand of Odessa, TX; and JoAnn Mulligan of El Paso, TX; granddaughter, Jill Miller and husband Tommy of Odessa, TX; Great-grand-grandchildren, Austin Cochran and Haley Miller; granddaughter, Johnna Clements and husband Billy of Midland, TX; and great granddaughter, Abby Clements of Midland, TX; granddaughter, Dawn Anderson and boyfriend Michael Ahrendt of Odessa, TX; granddaughter, Sue Ann Pennington of Corpus Christi, TX; great-great granddaughter, Alysha Mendoza and husband Mark of Midland, TX; great-great grandsons, Koah Hunter and Koda Brooks Mendoza of Midland, TX; great grandsons, Lane Tyler Mayfield of Midland, TX; and Joshua Saltzman of Hobbs, NM. The family has asked that any donations be made to Southwest Transplant Alliance 5489 Blair Rd, Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Odessa American on May 9, 2020.