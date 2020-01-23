Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Rita J. Yearwood


1930 - 2020
Rita J. Yearwood Obituary
ODESSA - Rita J. Yearwood, age 90, of Odessa, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.

Visitation will be 6 PM - 8 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Rita was born in New York, NY to Herbert McBean and Helen Finch McBean on January 5, 1930. She married Reginald Joseph Yearwood.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Herbert.

Rita is survived by her husband, Reginald Yearwood; and sons, Reginald Herbert Yearwood and Rodney Jerome Yearwood.

Rita's family is from St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands) and most of them still live there now.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 23, 2020
