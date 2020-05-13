GLADEWATER, TEXAS - Mrs. Rita Joyce Miller, age 87 of Gladewater, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Christus- Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Rita was born in Brownwood, Texas on April 21, 1933 to the late John Albert Gober and Emma Belle (Everett) Gober. She attended Howard-Payne University in Brownwood after high school, before marrying Mr. Roy Duane Miller on January 23, 1953. Blessed with a bright mind, good sense of humor, a kind and sweet personality, she translated those traits into a long and successful career in sales for Engine Service & Supply before retiring after more than 30 years. A Godly woman of strong faith, she was a devoted member of First Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale, before attending Calvary Baptist Church of Longview after moving to Gladewater. Rita was always on the go, or ready to go if asked she loved traveling the country for vacation or to family gatherings and reunions. She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous, encouraging, supportive, and forgiving to those she knew and loved.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Roy Miller of Gladewater; daughters, Mina McCollum and husband Randy of Longview, Patricia Brooks and husband Michael Ray of Grand Bay, Al., Teresa Rogers of Grand Bay, Al., brothers; Charles Gober and wife Loretta of Las Cruces, Nm., E. J. Gober and wife Selma of Dew, Tx.; nine grandchildren, Heather Gonzalez, Christopher Phillips, Misty Green, Shauna Lipford, Roy Phillips, Brandi Carter, Alecia Lipford, Matthew Snyder, and Amanda Lopez; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth Gober and great grandson Cameron Phillips.



Services are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater from 2:00 PM until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services, with, Rev. Donnie Barron officiating.



Jesus Lopez, Matthew Snyder, Jeff Green, Roy Phillips, Chris Phillips, and Adrian Snyder will serve as pallbearers.



