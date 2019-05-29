|
|
ODESSA, TEXAS - On Sunday May 26, 2019, Robby Martin Naegele passed away at Medical center Hospital. Robby Naegele was born on June 5, 1964.
He is survived by his partner Kellye Wilson and his beloved son Tommy Naegele and daughter Amanda Naegele and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Lilly Naegele, three brothers, Efren, Ernie, and David Naegele. Six sisters Dale Jones, Nora Naegele, Nancy Alexander, Del Wehmeyer, Mary Naegele and Elizabeth Naegele.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., May 30, 2019 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel.
Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guestbook or leave a personal note for the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harkey Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on May 29, 2019