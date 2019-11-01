|
ODESSA - Robbye Sue Walker (Ball) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 28, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 84.
She was born on October 20, 1935 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Murry Franklin Ball and Ethel Ann Nichols Ball. On March 12, 1956 she married Burnice Gayle Walker (Bo). They were married 56 years when he passed. Before she retired, she worked as a bookkeeper with United Pump and Supply. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving mother who had a good sense of humor. She was generous to a fault, and was passionate about her faith in God. She was a longtime member of Belmont Baptist Church.
Robbye is preceded in death by her husband Burnice Walker, parents Murry and Ethel Ball, siblings Earlene Kirksey, Glen Ball, Finis Ball, Wanda Merle Ball, Fern Barnett and Stanley Ball.
Robbye is survived by her son Edward Keith Walker, daughter Pamela G. Walker, son Kelly Walker and wife Renee, and daughter Mabel Boafo all of Odessa, Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren in various locations across the U.S.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Belmont Baptist Church with John McLemore officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to Mission Messiah A New Creation at 1213 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763 or Arlene's Flowers. The Family of Robbye Sue Walker would like to thank Hospice Home Care for their love and concern during her final days. They would also like to thank all friends and family members that have helped support us with love and prayers during this time.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2019