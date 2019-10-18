|
PAMPA - Robert Arch Wood, 90, of Pampa Texas, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 15, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 411 E. 29th Ave, Pampa, Tx with Bishop Joseph Chamberlain officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Bob was born on Sept. 6, 1929 to Arch and Mil Wood in Iraan, Texas. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1947 and attended Odessa College graduating in 1951. Bob entered Air Force in September 1951 and was honorably discharged in Sept 1955. After his being discharged, he attended and graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1958. He moved to Pampa Texas in 1964 and he said, "he never made enough money to move away", and started work for the Texas Railroad Commission, retiring in 1993. Bob ran for Texas Railroad Commissioner two times through the years. He married Bonnie Ruth Allen on August 7, 1954 in Spokane, Washington; Bonnie passed away in 2007. On November 29, 2010 he married Doris Helen Mann in Pampa. He was a faithful member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years and served as Bishop of the Pampa ward two different times.
Bob was proceeded in death by a brother, Joe Wood, his parents, Arch and Mil Wood and grandson Robert Aaron Wood.
He is survived by his wife Doris Helen Wood of the home; his children, Robert Allen Wood and wife Wendy of Midland, Karen Kay Jenkins and husband David of Amarillo, Ruth Ann Bryan and husband Ricky of Shamrock, and Carla Jean Witt and husband Jonathan of Amarillo; a step-daughter, Julie Beth Lang of Amarillo; a step-son, Chuck Reeves of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister, Mary Jean Carter of Pasadena; grandchildren, Spencer, Catherine, Sarah, Amber, Bradley, Wayne, Nicole, Jennifer, Lisa, Ethan, Mason, and Alex; and 9 greatgrandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00-7:30PM
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019