ODESSA - Rev. Robert E. Lamb, Sr., 82, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Robert was born to late James and Edna Lamb in Levelland, TX on August 22, 1937. He was raised in a home with many sibling and loving parents. Robert was raised in Levelland and eventually settled in Odessa, TX where he worked in the oil field as a plumber. Robert devoted his life to Christ as a young adult. His true passion in life was ministering to God's people. He co-pastored numerous churches along with the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Lamb for more than 40 years. Robert and Evelyn were blessed with two loving and devoted sons Robert E. Lamb, Jr. and Joe Lorin Lamb. He was also blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren and numerous greatgrandchildren.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert E. Lamb, Jr.; grandchildren: Chris Lamb and wife Kimberly, Eric Lamb and wife Ying, Joy Goss and husband Johnny, Rachel Montoya and husband Andrez, and Hannah McPhail and husband Casey; and many loving great grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Evelyn Lamb; son, Joe Lorin Lamb; parents, James and Edna Lamb; brothers, James Lamb and Wayland Lamb; sisters, Bertha Phillpot, Lois Hall and Linnie Coston.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1 PM at Basin Church, 2900 Kermit Hwy, with Rev. Dwayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
