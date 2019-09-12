|
ODESSA - Robert Earl Dalton was called to his heavenly home on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Odessa at the age of 66.
Robert is survived by his wife Rachell Dalton, daughter Melody Dalton and fiance JD of Odessa, daughter Hope Mills and husband David of Sweetwater, and son Justin Dalton and Wife Tamika of Odessa; sisters Jean Wolfe and husband Pete of Wynne, AR, Linda Marie Clemons and husband Lee of Horn Lake, MS, and brother Tommy Dalton and wife Cheryl of Sarah, MS; grandchildren Logan Moon and wife Allison, Brandon Moon, Marshall Mills, C'Voccion Dalton, DeJa Bryant, Asia Bryant, and Abbygail Mills; great-grandchildren Ian, Maddison, and Noah Moon.
Robert was born on May 26, 1953 in Panola County, MS to Winnie Marie and Brother Dalton. He married Rachell Lambert of Odessa on June 12, 1981. He resided in Odessa and worked in the oilfield for over 40 years where he met many long life friends.
Always a hard worker and willing to give the shirt off his back, Robert leaves behind a legacy and an immense amount of friends and loved ones who will never forget him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 N. Alleghany. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00p.m. at Parker Heights Christian Church 1414 E. University in Odessa with Pastor Rafael Aguirre Jr. officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 12, 2019