Adams Funeral Home - Crosbyton
622 West Aspen
Crosbyton, TX 79322
(806) 675-2150
Robert Eugene Crow

Robert Eugene Crow Obituary
LEANDER - Graveside services for Robert Eugene Crow, 87, of Leander, TX will be 2pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Crosbyton Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Ledbetter officiating. Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30pm Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

Robert went to meet his Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at South Austin Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1931 in Abernathy, TX to William and Roberta Sanford Crow. He was a graduate of Crosbyton High School "Class of 1949". Robert joined the Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He married Patsy Lawson March 26, 1952 in Truth or Consequences, NM.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patsy; his parents; one brother, Ed Crow; and two sisters, Vivian Brown and Willyne Norman.

Robert is survived by one son, Robert Crow, Jr. and wife Summer; one daughter, Sandra DeRusha and husband Joe; five grandchildren, Casey Hall, Julia Myers, Kriya Herzog, Kali Park, and Daisy DeRusha; and 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley Hall, Madison Hall, Praetorian Park, Zion Park, Enoch Park, Zephyr Park, Rivers Herzog, Arrow Herzog, Graceson Herzog, Kindness Herzog, Seven Herzog and Parker Myers.

The family suggests memorials to the .
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 8, 2019
