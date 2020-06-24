ODESSA - Robert "Eric" Evenson, age 66, entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Odessa, TX on November 17, 1953 to the late Robert and Ellen (Mabry) Evenson. Eric grew up in a very loving family.
Eric graduated from Permian High School in 1973. Years later, a classmate and good friend, Gary Warren, purchased Town & Country Drug Store and hired Eric shortly afterward. Eric had and extended family there that included all the staff. He may have talked with the customers more than he worked. He retired from the Drug Store just last year after working 27 years. When Erir was not at the Drug Store, you could find him next door at the Town & Country Barber Shop visiting with the customers. He never met a stranger and would talk about topics such as current events, the traffic, or baseball.
Eric was a lifelong fan of MOJO Football and the New York Yankees. He was a baseball wizard in regards to the Yankees. Eric could tell you anything you wanted to know about the Yankees, unless you were a Rangers fan.
Eric was a Christian and he loved God. Sometimes after attending church services, he would kneel before God and silently pray. He always said, "God has a plan." Eric was a very unique person and he had a great sense of humor. He was often know for his "Eric-isms". Eric was a very patriotic person and loved the word "AmERICa" because it has his name within the word. When he had his mind made up there was no changing it. He stood his ground and made it happen.
Eric was a very honest and trustworthy person. He was responsible for starting the Neighborhood Watch Program on his residential block. He would be seen riding his scooter throughout the neighborhood picking up newspapers and placing them on the porches. When neighbors would go out of town, they always called upon Eric to "watch" their house for them. He enjoyed looking out for others.
In addition to his parents, Eric is also preceded in death by his sister,
Karen Gail Evenson, who passed away in December of 2019.
Eric is survived by his niece, Kara Evenson-Dorethy and her husband Dan Dorethy of Odessa and his great-nephews, Devin and Jaxon Dorethy.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Saint Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm officiated by Dr. Jimmy Braswell. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
The family of Eric Evenson would like to thank special friends, Dr. Jimmy Braswell, Betty McCulloch, Wanda Young, Terry Maxwell and many of Eric's classmates, friends and neighbors. They would also like to thank the staff at Focused Care at Crane for their loving care and his nurses, Patty, Julie, Jonathan and Lisa with Home Hospice.
Eric graduated from Permian High School in 1973. Years later, a classmate and good friend, Gary Warren, purchased Town & Country Drug Store and hired Eric shortly afterward. Eric had and extended family there that included all the staff. He may have talked with the customers more than he worked. He retired from the Drug Store just last year after working 27 years. When Erir was not at the Drug Store, you could find him next door at the Town & Country Barber Shop visiting with the customers. He never met a stranger and would talk about topics such as current events, the traffic, or baseball.
Eric was a lifelong fan of MOJO Football and the New York Yankees. He was a baseball wizard in regards to the Yankees. Eric could tell you anything you wanted to know about the Yankees, unless you were a Rangers fan.
Eric was a Christian and he loved God. Sometimes after attending church services, he would kneel before God and silently pray. He always said, "God has a plan." Eric was a very unique person and he had a great sense of humor. He was often know for his "Eric-isms". Eric was a very patriotic person and loved the word "AmERICa" because it has his name within the word. When he had his mind made up there was no changing it. He stood his ground and made it happen.
Eric was a very honest and trustworthy person. He was responsible for starting the Neighborhood Watch Program on his residential block. He would be seen riding his scooter throughout the neighborhood picking up newspapers and placing them on the porches. When neighbors would go out of town, they always called upon Eric to "watch" their house for them. He enjoyed looking out for others.
In addition to his parents, Eric is also preceded in death by his sister,
Karen Gail Evenson, who passed away in December of 2019.
Eric is survived by his niece, Kara Evenson-Dorethy and her husband Dan Dorethy of Odessa and his great-nephews, Devin and Jaxon Dorethy.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Saint Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm officiated by Dr. Jimmy Braswell. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
The family of Eric Evenson would like to thank special friends, Dr. Jimmy Braswell, Betty McCulloch, Wanda Young, Terry Maxwell and many of Eric's classmates, friends and neighbors. They would also like to thank the staff at Focused Care at Crane for their loving care and his nurses, Patty, Julie, Jonathan and Lisa with Home Hospice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 24, 2020.