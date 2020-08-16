HUTTO - Robert Garza Vasquez was a man's Man, a throwback to older times. Robert spent the last year of his life fighting an unwinnable battle. On Tuesday, August 4th, Robert Vasquez succumbed to his illness. Robert leaves this world at the young age of 69. Robert was one to leave an impact on people. He was a very charitable man, loyal to his friends, and quick to help people. Robert was a rustic gentleman, adamant to keep a simple lifestyle. His roofing and construction company served the Permian Basin since 1969. Robert leaves behind six children: Edward Vasquez, Jerry Vasquez, Richard Vasquez, Paulina Lugo Vasquez, Daniela Lugo Vasquez, and Robert L. Vasquez, Jr. His surviving siblings: Dorothy Martinez, Anna Marie Brown, Elva Gonz'alez, and Guillermo (Junior) Vasquez. His brothers that preceded him: Ramiro Vasquez and Reynaldo Vasquez. Because of Covid restrictions, family is planning a memorial service in Odessa at a later date. If you wish to honor Robert in any manner, simply be kind to one another.



