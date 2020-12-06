ODESSA - Robert (Bud) Houston Thomas broke his earthly bond peacefully at home and entered Paradise on December 1, 2020 in Odessa. He was a beloved husband, father, and Grandad and will be greatly missed until we are all united in Heaven. Bud was a faithful member of Sherwood Church of Christ and loved his brothers and sisters in Christ. Bud was born on December 5, 1923 to Frank and Nettie Mae Ennis Thomas in Little, Oklahoma. He was the next to youngest child of seven and was the apple of his Mother's eye. He graduated from Prairie Valley School and headed west to Richmond, California. He worked in a naval shipyard working on destroyers and was proud of his patriotism for the war effort. While living in California he was reunited with a school mate from Oklahoma that became the love of his life. After a whirlwind romance they eloped, and he married Betty Lou Andrews on February 1, 1945. During the oil boom they moved to Odessa where they were blessed with one daughter, Rodina Lou, in 1951. He was a devoted father that adored his little girl and taught her many things. Bud was always willing to lend a hand and helped build the church building in Midkiff, Texas. Bud worked for Phillips 66 for thirty-seven years. He was respected for his honesty and fair dealings with colleagues. People often described him as being the best man that they had ever met. After retiring he and his wife traveled all over the country and enjoyed many trips to Branson and Las Vegas. This year they celebrated 75 years together. He was an avid bowler that scored a perfect 300 game at Busby's Bowling Alley. Bud was Grandad to three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Robert, and Bethany. He never missed a band concert, twirling competition, or Permian football game. He also has five great grandchildren, Emmaly, Michael, Logan, Holden, and Brynnlie. His family will never forget the love, patience, and kindness he showed them. Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Andrews Thomas; father, Frank Thomas; mother, Nettie Mae Ennis Thomas; and his brothers and sisters. Bud is survived by his daughter, Rodina and husband Carroll Lawson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband David Bell (Emmaly Smetak), Robert Lawson (Kallie, Averie, Brynnlie), Bethany and husband Mitchell Singleton (Logan, Holden, Michael). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Lynn Money officiating. Rodina loved her father dearly and took care of him the last two years to ensure he was able to remain at home with his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.