ODESSA - Robert Kevin Scribner of Odessa, Texas was called to his heavenly home on June 7, 2020. Kevin was born in Odessa, Texas on February 11, 1959, to Robert Keith Scribner Jr. and Barbara Ann (Nugent) Scribner. He graduated from Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas in 1977. While Kevin was at Eastwood High, he was ranked 3rd in the nation in the 110 Meter High Hurdles, AAU Jr Olympics. He was named Most Valuable Player on the track team for 2 years, 1976 and 1977. Kevin still holds the High Hurdle record at Eastwood High. He continued his track career in college at Odessa College and Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Kevin loved spending time in his youth with his brothers Steve and David at the Scribner family cabin in Colorado.
Kevin worked in sales for the majority of his adult life, his engaging nature and ability to relate to others being well-suited for the profession. He achieved numerous successes in his professional career, which included numerous ventures covering a diverse range of industries. Kevin had the opportunity to work at the forefront of the telecommunications revolution of the 1980s and 90s, which included stints with Motorola Industrial Services and other companies working at the cutting edge of the industry. During this time, Kevin was a pivotal member of the then unprecedented effort aimed at greatly expanding business and interpersonal communications through the widespread distribution of portable radios and the earliest versions of cellular telephones. Throughout his life Kevin always possessed a special talent for business growth and development, which eventually led to a position as the VP of Business Development for Nola-B Corporation. As time went on, his entrepreneurial skills took over and he shifted to the ever-expanding world of online sales.
Kevin possessed near-unparalleled generosity and was willing to help anyone anytime. Countless lives were touched by his kindness. He was blessed with a captivating personality and was a prolific storyteller. His faith in the Lord was obvious to all who knew or met him. As one example, he encouraged his Granddad Scribner to be baptized at age 98. Kevin had an adventurous side, which he never lost. His adventurous nature led him to the Pacific Northwest and to Arizona where he prospected for gold, to name but a few examples. Additionally, he was an avid, lifelong boat racing enthusiast, being introduced to the sport by his father and later passing the same love to his sons. He helped pioneer the use of radio communications in race boats and he owned and drove multiple hydroplane race boats while living in Puyallup, Washington. Later, he served as the team manager for the Unlimited Lights Hydroplane Race Team UL-39 "Pressures On", based out of Odessa, Texas.
The most important thing in his life were his two sons, Sean and Tyler (deceased). The three of them enjoyed countless hours together, taking part in numerous adventures and activities highlighted by their shared love of sports and music. Kevin was a talented guitarist and inspired his sons to pick up the instrument. He was a devoted father; his sons never being far from his thoughts.
He will be greatly missed.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert "Bob" K. Sr. and Nola Scribner, and LC "Sonny" and Billie Nugent, and his son Tyler Keith Scribner.
Kevin is survived by his son Sean Kyle Scribner and wife Jennifer of Plano, TX, his sons' mother Karen Scribner, his parents Robert "Bob" K. Jr. and Barbara Scribner, two brothers, Steven and wife Lisa Scribner of Dallas, David Scribner, of Odessa, nephew Taylor Scribner and niece Madison Scribner, aunt and uncle David and Ethel Nugent of Orange, Ca., cousins Todd Nugent and Amy Green both of Ca. and many other family members and friends from his journeys including fellow boat racer Joe Souza of Seattle.
A private family memorial service and interment will be at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Christian charity of your choice.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 11, 2020.